Head on crash near Mesa kills two

MESA, WA - Two people are dead after a head on crash on State Route 17. It happened at 4:00 Monday afternoon at SR 17 and Booker Road.

WSP says 17-year-old German Negrete was driving northbound on SR 17 when he crossed the center line to pass traffic. That's when he hit an oncoming pick-up truck.

Negrete and 61-year-old Magdelina Diaz died at the scene. The driver of the truck wasn't hurt.

Troopers don't know if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash and are investigating.