Car falls between overpasses after driver falls asleep

PROSSER, WA - One man is recovering after falling asleep at the wheel. Washington State Patrol says 23-year-old Devon Veliz of Yakima was driving eastbound on Interstate 82 at milepost 79 about a mile west of Prosser just before 3:00 Tuesday morning.

Troopers say Veliz fell asleep and went off the road towards the center median and his car fell down between the eastbound and westbound overpasses. His car hit the embankment then rolled, eventually coming to rest on Wine Country Road.

Medics took Veliz to Kadlec Medical Center for his injuries.

Troopers do not think drugs or alcohol were a factor. Right now charges are pending.