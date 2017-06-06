Ellensburg woman sentenced for child rape

ELLENSBURG, WA - An Ellensburg woman has been sentenced to over six years in prison for second-degree rape of a child. 23-year-old Lloyce Hunt was sentenced Friday for the crime involving a 13-year-old girl.



Hunt, who has been diagnosed with mental disabilities, was arrested in January when she was found with the girl in a car at an Ellensburg park.



Prosecutors say Hunt met the girl through a social media app and the two started a relationship in November. They say, Hunt's impulse control and decision making were shown to be reduced for someone of her age and that she has had a history of abuse in her life.



Because of that, Hammond requested and received the lower end of the sentencing range.