Granger man being held on one million dollar bond

GRANGER, WA - The husband of a dead Granger woman is behind bars on a one million dollar bond. Jamie Alejandre is facing charges for allegedly killing his wife Maria Gonzalez-Castillo over the weekend. The coroner is still working to positively identify the body.

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says the couple had been fighting the night before and their kids found blood in the bedroom, and got worried when they couldn't find their mom. They later found the remains cut up in a fire pit.

The coroner thinks Gonzalez-Castillo died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Alejandre is scheduled to be back in court for his arraignment in two weeks.