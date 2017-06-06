Match sparks fire that burns two acres

SELAH, WA - A two alarm brush fire is out after threatening multiple homes. It started yesterday afternoon at the end of Adobe Way in Selah. When firefighters got on scene, they found the fire burning through about a half acre of dry brush.

Selah Fire Chief Gary Hanna says winds pushed the flames to burn in different directions, making it hard to put out. Firefighters say it started with a match.

Chief Hanna says, "A cigarette was lit and a match was discarded and got into some of the cotton wood fluff and just kind of exploded form there."

The fire burned about two acres.

Luckily no one got hurt and no homes were damaged.