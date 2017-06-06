Dialed In: Don't ''Judge'' a Book By Its Cover

KENNEWICK, WA - You never know what someone else has been through. Benton Franklin Superior Court Judge Joe Burrowes is a perfect example. He spent over a decade going to night school and quit a job in law enforcement at 36 years old to follow his dreams.



Burrowes is the newest Superior Court Judge on the bench and has been described as having a ''passion for justice.''



His family moved around a lot as he grew up but when they moved to Tri-Cities and then made plans to leave Burrowes' senior year, he stayed behind and made Tri-Cities home. His early adult years were spent building a family, working in law enforcement and going to night school. He eventually quit his job as a Hanford patrolman and went to law school. As they say, the rest is history.



Click the video to learn more about Judge Joe.