Yakima Basin water supply looking good for farmers

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Bureau of Reclamation’s June 2017 Total Water Supply Available (TWSA) forecast for the Yakima Basin indicates the water supply will fully satisfy senior and junior water rights this irrigation season.

“The snow pack still has more water to give in spite of the high flows it has already yielded. Our reservoirs should be full in mid-June,” said Chuck Garner, Yakima Project River Operations supervisor.

Reclamation will provide water supply forecasts monthly through July. Specific water delivery levels will not be determined until later in the year after reservoir storage begins to decline.

This forecast is based on flows, precipitation, snowpack, and reservoir storage as of June 1, along with estimates of future precipitation and river flows. Other future weather conditions that determine the timing of the runoff and the demand for water also are critical in determining streamflows, prorations, and the extent to which the reservoirs fill.

“Unregulated runoff has been strong and should meet most of the water demands well into June,” says Garner.

If spring precipitation and runoff are unfavorable, Reclamation still expects an adequate supply. Because longer term weather conditions can be unpredictable, Garner recommends water conservation always be considered by users in the Yakima Basin.

For more information, visit Reclamation’s website at http://www.usbr.gov/pn/hydromet/yakima.