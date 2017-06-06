Students & staff sent home after strong odor at Morgan Middle School in Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, WA - Due to a non-toxic, but strong odor, Morgan Middle School in Ellensburg is going to close for the remainder of the school day, Tuesday June 7th.

The strong odor is due to a non-toxic duct sealant being used in the new building.

Although it is non-toxic, the odor is strong and potentially lasting the entire school day.

The Ellensburg School District felt it was in the best interest of their students and staff to close for the day.

They will be assessing the situation overnight.