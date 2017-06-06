Students & staff sent home after strong odor at Morgan Middle School in EllensburgPosted: Updated:
Yakima VideoMore>>
-
New Homeless Resource Center at Roys Market-Yakima
New Homeless Resource Center at Roys Market-Yakima
Selah seniors walk through their old school
Selah seniors walk through their old school
YPD encourages business owners to take steps to prevent late night armed robberies
YPD encourages business owners to take steps to prevent late night armed robberies
Apps to make your life easier
Apps to make your life easier
What teen suicidal symptoms parents should look for
What teen suicidal symptoms parents should look for
Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>
-
Students & staff sent home after strong odor at Morgan Middle School in Ellensburg
Students & staff sent home after strong odor at Morgan Middle School in Ellensburg
Due to a non-toxic, but strong odor, Morgan Middle School in Ellensburg is going to close for the remainder of the school day, Tuesday June 7th.More >>
Due to a non-toxic, but strong odor, Morgan Middle School in Ellensburg is going to close for the remainder of the school day, Tuesday June 7th.More >>
Yakima Basin water supply looking good for farmers
Yakima Basin water supply looking good for farmers
The Bureau of Reclamation’s June 2017 Total Water Supply Available forecast for the Yakima Basin indicates the water supply will fully satisfy senior and junior water rights this irrigation season.More >>
The Bureau of Reclamation’s June 2017 Total Water Supply Available forecast for the Yakima Basin indicates the water supply will fully satisfy senior and junior water rights this irrigation season.More >>
Ellensburg woman sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for rape of teen girl
Ellensburg woman sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for rape of teen girl
An Ellensburg woman has been sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison for second-degree rape of a 13-year-old girl.More >>
An Ellensburg woman has been sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison for second-degree rape of a 13-year-old girl.More >>
Match sparks fire that burns two acres
Match sparks fire that burns two acres
A two alarm brush fire is out after threatening multiple homes.More >>
A two alarm brush fire is out after threatening multiple homes.More >>
Police identify body of 59-year-old Yakima man
Police identify body of 59-year-old Yakima man
We now know the Yakima man found dead at his home in West Valley is 59-year-old Stan Brader.More >>
We now know the Yakima man found dead at his home in West Valley is 59-year-old Stan Brader.More >>
Granger man being held on one million dollar bond
Granger man being held on one million dollar bond
The husband of a dead Granger woman is behind bars on a one million dollar bond.More >>
The husband of a dead Granger woman is behind bars on a one million dollar bond.More >>
Ellensburg woman sentenced for child rape
Ellensburg woman sentenced for child rape
An Ellensburg woman has been sentenced to over six years in prison for second-degree rape of a child.More >>
An Ellensburg woman has been sentenced to over six years in prison for second-degree rape of a child.More >>
Man presumed dead after vanishing into snow at Aasgard Pass
Man presumed dead after vanishing into snow at Aasgard Pass
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says a 19-year-old Mercer Island man is likely dead after vanishing into the snow beneath the summit of Aasgard Pass.More >>
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says a 19-year-old Mercer Island man is likely dead after vanishing into the snow beneath the summit of Aasgard Pass.More >>
I-90 back open after brush fire near Vantage
I-90 back open after brush fire near Vantage
Interstate 90 is back open after a fire forced The Washington State Department of Transportation to close it and evacuate campers.More >>
Interstate 90 is back open after a fire forced The Washington State Department of Transportation to close it and evacuate campers.More >>
Grandview Police investigating fight involving gang members
Grandview Police investigating fight involving gang members
Grandview Police are still investigating a gang fight from Saturday night.More >>
Grandview Police are still investigating a gang fight from Saturday night.More >>