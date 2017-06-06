Helen the blind bison becomes nanny to 4-month-old cowPosted: Updated:
National Drive-In Move Day: Milton-Freewater Part 3
National Drive-In Movie Day: Milton-Freewater Part 2
National Drive-In Movie Day- Milton-Freewater Part 1
Seattle Childrens Bargain Boutique Donates
Yakima Body Found
Helen the blind bison becomes nanny to 4-month-old cow
The staff at an animal sanctuary in Oregon had tried all they could to find their blind bison named Helen a pasture pal. They tried sheep, goats and a blind pig named Luke, but Helen was skittish around them all - until Oliver came around.More >>
Car falls between overpasses after driver falls asleep
One man is recovering after falling asleep at the wheel.More >>
Head on crash near Mesa kills two
Two people are dead after a head on crash on State Route 17.More >>
Pendleton man dies after jumping in front of SUV
Oregon State Police say a 23-year-old man died when he jumped in front of an SUV on Highway 395 near Pilot Rock.More >>
Man presumed dead after vanishing into snow at Aasgard Pass
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says a 19-year-old Mercer Island man is likely dead after vanishing into the snow beneath the summit of Aasgard Pass.More >>
Newly crowned Mrs. Washington shares her experiences
This past week, a woman from the Tri-Cities won the Mrs. Washington pageant for the first time in the history of the event.More >>
Car rear-ends school bus with children on board in Pasco
A school bus was involved in an accident with kids on board.More >>
Wiltse murder trial rescheduled, set to start October 2
New court dates in the Theresa Wiltse murder case will push the trial into October at the earliest.More >>
Warrant issued for arrest of suspect in Hermiston shooting death
34-year-old Tyree Houfmuse is now a person of interest, and anyone with any information on his whereabouts are asked to call Hermiston Police at 541-567-5519.More >>
Pasco School District announces Summer Food Service Program for children under 18
The Pasco School District announces the Summer Food Service Program.More >>
