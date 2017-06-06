Helen the blind bison becomes nanny to 4-month-old cow

SCIO, OR - The staff at an animal sanctuary in Oregon had tried all they could to find their blind bison named Helen a pasture pal.

They tried sheep, goats and a blind pig named Luke, but Helen was skittish around them all - until Oliver came around.

Helen has found a new friend in a 4-month-old calf, Oliver the cow.

The two animals live at the Lighthouse Farm Sanctuary in Scio.

Oliver runs from the barn to join Helen in the pasture every morning, where they share meals, graze together and nap together in the sun.

Sanctuary executive director Gwen Jakubisin says she catches the two animals grooming each other, which is Helen's first experience expressing natural motherly instinct.

Jakubisin says Helen is basically Oliver's nanny.

