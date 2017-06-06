West Valley Community Library to close June 12-14 during parking lot repair

Yakima, WA – The West Valley Community Library will be closed June 12th-14th, 2017 while the library’s parking lot undergoes repairs to replace the pervious concrete component, which deteriorated over winter.

During the repairs, the library will be closed and book returns will be inaccessible. However, library staff will have a booth outside Rosauers Supermarket, located directly across the street from the West Valley Library, to accept returned books and to sign children up for the Summer Reading Program.

Hours for the library booth will be 11:00am-4:00pm, June 12th, 13th, and 14th.

Patrons may also return Library materials to nearby library locations, including Yakima Central Library, and can work with Library staff to request renewals or to temporarily change pick-up locations for incoming holds.

For more information, please contact the West Valley Community Library at (509) 966-7070.