DEA investigation continues in Pasco

PASCO, WA - A few defendants in a federal investigation are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

Your NBC Right Now news team was the first on scene Tuesday morning as federal agents and other local enforcement went in and out of a Pasco home on North 41st and West Marie.

We spoke with a neighbor who watched it all happen and he tells us, he's not surprised. Timothy Nolan says, "It was literally like I would stay up till like 2:00 or 3:00 in the morning and there were cars coming in and out and leaving like five minutes later that's not normal family behavior something was going on, it was crazy."

During the search warrant police seized a boat and towed it away.

Since this is an ongoing investigation, the DEA isn't able to give us a lot of information about why they searched the house.

This is a developing story.