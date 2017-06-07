Yakima law office offers young students a brighter future through internships

YAKIMA, WA - Alex Barragan and Betzy Villa are Davis students who are both interning at True Law Group in Yakima. This summer, they're learning what it takes to be a lawyer.

"I get to experience a lot of different environments that I get put into, like here in the office and going to court," said Barragan.

"The legal processes and the filing and the pleadings and the law aspect of everything," Villa explained.

Attorneys and owners Pat True and Sonia Rodriguez True say they learn much more.

"It causes them to want to further their education and further their future," said Pat.

"I see this as another opportunity that can just enhance their overall preparation for college and entering the professional world," Sonia said.

For some, it's even life changing.

"One of the students that we had a few years ago, I believed that she would have been working in the fields over the summer had she not had this opportunity," Sonia explained.

This story is similar to Barragan's.

"I've been involved in a situation where they were trying to put me in jail for juvenile life and I got out of it," Barragan said, "and ever since then I decided that that life was not for me and I decided to pursue a better standard for myself."

Sonia says that internships like this are crucial for Yakima's youth.

"We want kids to achieve their fullest potential and I think that as a community we really have to get around to that, especially in light of everything that happens here with our youth," Sonia said.

Through this internship, they gain knowledge and experience that will help them have a much brighter future.

"Hopefully I can pursue a better education than what I have now and go to college and be an entrepreneur," said Barragan.

Each year, the law office accepts two interns during the summer. Students who are interested will be able to apply next year through the 100 Jobs For 100 Kids job fair.