89 year old woman walks more than 15,000 miles

KENNEWICK, WA - An 89 year old woman in the Tri-Cities has walked so much that it would take her from Seattle to New York City and back two and a half times.

For the last 25 years Patsy Hull has walked the Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick, totaling more than 15,000 miles.

Back in 1993 her doctor discovered Hull had severe osteoporosis and that is when she started walking the mall at 9:00 am every day.

"It averages, I did it a while back to check, about 880 something miles a year. Here at the mall and we don't count any of the times we walk somewhere else, it's just the mall miles," says Patsy Hull.

She says she prefers to walk inside because she has made friends with other walkers and it's safer for her.

"I did walk outside before and I've been bitten by a dog," says Hull.

She says she will walk as long as she can, so here's to the next 15,000 miles.

