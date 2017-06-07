2017 Richland Regatta is back with more boats

RICHLAND, WA - The second annual Richland Regatta is this weekend. After a successful first year, organizers this year are hoping it's even bigger.

''I'm very excited. We pitched this idea last year to sponsors and you guys and said hey, we want to put on a boat race and we did it. It turned out fantastic. All the sponsors came back and said let's do it again. So here we are for our second Richland Regatta," says John Culver, Richland Regatta Race Director.

Last year, it's inaugural year,the regatta certainly exceeded expectations.

''I would have been happy with 2,000 or 3,000 fans, but we were told by the city that we had over 10,000 fans out there last year," says Culver.

This year, event organizers are hoping for more people and more boats ranging from the 1 liter hydros, the 2.5 liter stock, the 5 liters, flat bottom boats and the vintage hydros.

Included on that list is John's son Josh, a Tri-City native who will drive the 1 liter Y19.

''It's always fun. We ran the 1 liters at the Columbia Cup. 2014 was the first year. I think it gives me a little extra confidence to run the boat a little bit harder in front of everybody," says Josh Culver, Culver Racing.

As the Richland Regatta continues to grow, organizers say they're just hoping to strengthen the boat racing tradition and history held in the Tri-Cities.

''I'm hoping that this one of those things that in 20 years from now we're talking about it, hey remember when we started this. I hope it becomes an annual event. The city of Richland has rolled out the red carpet for us. They love having us down there. They work with us. I can't imagine this going away. We would like to make it bigger and better every time we come down," says John Culver.





