Inland Port in the works for the City of Richland

RICHLAND, WA - The City of Richland is working with the Port of Benton, Northwest Seaport Alliance, and Central Washington Corn Processors to bring an inland port to Richland.

Zach Ratkai, the Economic Development Manager, says what the City of Richland is looking to do is not uncommon, "inland ports are nationwide". These ports can easily serve as a connector for local industries to the rest of the country.

"The local agricultural industry, if you think of a 150 mile radius around the Tri-Cities, brings about 250,000 trucks to the west side, to the ports of Tacoma and Seattle every year," says Ratkai.

That's why, come October, the City of Richland and their partners are hoping to have the beginnings of an inland port in place in the Horn Rapids area.

"We are looking to do a trial period beginning this fall of a couple of trains, really just establish the market here in the Tri-Cities," says Ratkai. And while this might just be the first step, the end goal is much greater.

"A lot of positive impacts. Could be upwards in the hundreds of millions of dollars for the local economy, additional jobs, and really it puts the Tri-Cities business and agricultural communities on the map as a global player," says Ratkai.