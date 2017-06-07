Inland Port in the works for the City of RichlandPosted: Updated:
Marina Bartels: 18 year old driver at Richland Regatta
Marina Bartels: 18 year old driver at Richland Regatta
This weekend's Richland Regatta will feature some of the sports top up-and-coming drivers. Included on that list is 18-year-old Marina Bartels, who will have the week of her life, graduating high school on Wednesday then driving a hydro this weekend.More >>
Inland Port in the works for the City of Richland
The City of Richland is working with the Port of Benton, Northwest Seaport Alliance, and Central Washington Corn Processors to bring an inland port to Richland. These ports can easily serve as a connector for local industries to the rest of the country.More >>
2017 Richland Regatta is back with more boats
The second annual Richland Regatta is this weekend. After a successful first year, organizers this year are hoping it's even bigger.More >>
89 year old woman walks more than 15,000 miles
An 89 year old woman in the Tri-Cities has walked so much that it would take her from Seattle to New York City and back two and a half times. For the last 25 years Patsy Hull has walked the Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick, totaling more than 15,000 miles.More >>
DEA investigation continues in Pasco
A few defendants in a federal investigation are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.More >>
Helen the blind bison becomes nanny to 4-month-old cow
The staff at an animal sanctuary in Oregon had tried all they could to find their blind bison named Helen a pasture pal. They tried sheep, goats and a blind pig named Luke, but Helen was skittish around them all - until Oliver came around.More >>
Car falls between overpasses after driver falls asleep
One man is recovering after falling asleep at the wheel.More >>
Head on crash near Mesa kills two
Two people are dead after a head on crash on State Route 17.More >>
Pendleton man dies after jumping in front of SUV
Oregon State Police say a 23-year-old man died when he jumped in front of an SUV on Highway 395 near Pilot Rock.More >>
Man presumed dead after vanishing into snow at Aasgard Pass
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says a 19-year-old Mercer Island man is likely dead after vanishing into the snow beneath the summit of Aasgard Pass.More >>
