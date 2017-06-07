Posted on 6/7/17

NEWS PHOTOJOURNALIST

KHQ-TV is looking for a creative News Photojournalist who is an aggressive visual storyteller to join our award winning team. If you have an eye for great pictures, an ear for great sound and want to work with the best technology in the field, then this job is for you.

Duties and Responsibilities: Shoot news, feature and sports assignments; Shoot on Panasonic P2 camera; Edit on non-linear systems (including smart phones); Operate ENG trucks and new streaming technologies; Duties and responsibilities may change as a result of business needs.

Required Qualifications & Skills: Previous experience as a photographer, and/or videographer at a television station; Experience with professional video cameras; Experience with digital workflows for images and videos; Ability to create compelling photographic or video narratives on deadline; Willingness to work weekends, holidays, and overtime as necessary; Willingness to help train the public in shooting and producing video; Knowledge of and desire to participate in social media; Ability to adapt in a changing media and technology landscape; Ability to function in a deadline environment; Good attitude; Able to lift heavy equipment; Capable of driving and operating vehicles safely; Must be willing to assist across all platforms and areas of content as needed.