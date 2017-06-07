Richland Regatta parking and road closure information

RICHLAND, WA-- The Richland Regatta is taking over Howard Amon Park this weekend, and there will be one road closure this weekend around the park.

"Amon Drive from the fingernail to the north boat launch will be closed," says NW Powerboat Association president John Culver. "It'll be closed at the fingernail, it'll be closed at Newton, right past Sterlings."

Parking this weekend will be first come, first serve. There won't be any opportunities to purchase convenient parking, so Culver has a simple piece of advice.

"It's kind of a get there early if you want to get a good parking spot," says Culver.

He adds there's plenty of parking in the area of the park, but the earlier you get there, the closer you'll be to the festivities.

Entrance for this weekend is free for everyone, with one exception.

"If you want to go into the pits, it's ten dollars for the entire weekend. so, you go to the pit entrance, you sign a waiver, they give you a wristband, ten dollars and you can come and go all weekend," says Culver.

And lastly, since the event is following city park rules, you can't bring alcohol into the park, but there will be a beer garden on-site.