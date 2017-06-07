Local cemetery building memorial plaza for veterans and first responders

RICHLAND, WA - A local cemetery is building a memorial plaza for local veterans, but there's a unique twist. This memorial will also be open to all first responders as well.

Tucked back in the veterans area of Sunset Memorial Gardens is a bit of a project...a project to give thanks. And in addition to honoring veterans, Sunset is taking it a step further; honoring police, fire, and EMS workers as well.

"We just really found that it's an area of public service that just goes unnoticed," said Stephen Mulder with Sunset Memorial Gardens. "This is our way of being able to give back and say thank you for their service and sacrifice to the local community."

Mulder says they hope for the project to be completed by the end of July, and families can actually reserve spaces for the area right now.

Mulder looks at it from a perspective of giving thanks to those that serve us in the military, and right here at home.

"There certainly is really a demand for us to say thank you to their service and their commitment to sacrifice, to protecting our communities, to having the willingness to defend our homes and to pull us out of a burning building if necessary," Mulder said.

And a week after Memorial Day, the work is being done to make that happen for first responders in our community.