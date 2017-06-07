President Trump's new budget proposal could cut 700 Hanford jobs

RICHLAND, WA - The Tri-City Development Council (TRIDEC) estimates around 700 jobs could be lost at Hanford if President Trump's budget proposal passes.

TRIDEC isn't sure what areas would be cut because they say specific details around the budget haven't been released yet to show where the funding will be cut. But TRIDEC's Vice President of Federal Programs, David Reeploeg, says cutting budget in the short term at Hanford would actually cost taxpayers more money in the long run.

"If they have to let some people go because of inadequate funding, then at some point they're going to have to hire people back," said Reeploeg. "But then it's going to be another several months to over a year before those new hires are really ready to get to work at full capacity."

These estimations come after PNNL announced just last week the lab estimates 1,000 layoffs if President Trump's budget passes as written right now.

Reeploeg says Senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray as well as Congressman Dan Newhouse fight for Hanford funding every time budget talks come up, so he says he's confident these won't be the final budget numbers.