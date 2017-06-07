Wapato elementary school gets four new classroomsPosted: Updated:
Wapato classroom addition
Tieton farmer loan
New Homeless Resource Center at Roys Market-Yakima
Selah seniors walk through their old school
YPD encourages business owners to take steps to prevent late night armed robberies
Tieton farmer achieves his dream with help from a federal loan
There is a lot at stake for every farmer in our region; success is never guaranteed.
Wapato elementary school gets four new classrooms
Four new classrooms at Adams Elementary in Wapato are now complete.
Yakima law office offers young students a brighter future through internships
Alex Barragan and Betzy Villa are Davis students who are both interning at True Law Group in Yakima.
West Valley Community Library to close June 12-14 during parking lot repair
The West Valley Community Library will be closed June 12th-14th, 2017 while the library's parking lot undergoes repairs to replace the pervious concrete component, which deteriorated over winter.
Students & staff sent home after strong odor at Morgan Middle School in Ellensburg
Due to a non-toxic, but strong odor, Morgan Middle School in Ellensburg is going to close for the remainder of the school day, Tuesday June 7th.
Yakima Basin water supply looking good for farmers
The Bureau of Reclamation's June 2017 Total Water Supply Available forecast for the Yakima Basin indicates the water supply will fully satisfy senior and junior water rights this irrigation season.
Match sparks fire that burns two acres
A two alarm brush fire is out after threatening multiple homes.
Police identify body of 59-year-old Yakima man
We now know the Yakima man found dead at his home in West Valley is 59-year-old Stan Brader.
Granger man being held on one million dollar bond
The husband of a dead Granger woman is behind bars on a one million dollar bond.
Ellensburg woman sentenced for child rape
An Ellensburg woman has been sentenced to over six years in prison for second-degree rape of a child.
