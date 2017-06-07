Benton and Franklin Counties combine 911 service

BENTON AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES, WA - It's been talked about for years...combining 911 services between Benton and Franklin Counties. The decision to simplify the dispatch services was informally approved yesterday by Benton County Commissioners.

"I know myself that I've been working on this for six years," said Shon Small, a Benton County commissioner.

Small is talking about a single 911 dispatch operation center serving the mid-Columbia region. The decision was informally voted on at yesterday's Benton County Commissioners Board Meeting, but not all were in favor of partnering with Franklin County.

"The only issue we were looking at is some of the financial concerns," said Small. "We always wanted them to become a subscriber and they elected not to do that. So we continue to go forward, and now those guys are going to become a partner."

Thousands of emergency calls in our area are routed to the wrong dispatch centers, which results in delayed responses.

"Most of these calls are going to be under one house, which is paramount," Small explained. "So therefore, there's not going to be transferring calls, possibly dropping them, those types of things."

The dispatch center will be housed in the Southeast Communications Center in Richland. The biggest bonus here is that communication will be seamless with all of the different agencies within Benton and Franklin Counties.

The hardest part about this entire process isn't combining the two counties together, but hiring and training qualified dispatchers. Depending on how fluid that process is will determine when the new service will be up and running.