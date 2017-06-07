Benton and Franklin Counties combine 911 servicePosted: Updated:
DEA investigation continues in Pasco
Five men appeared in federal court today.More >>
Benton and Franklin Counties combine 911 service
It's been talked about for years...combining 911 services between Benton and Franklin Counties.More >>
Pregnant mom run over; baby saved by C-section
A pregnant woman has died after her 6-year-old son accidentally put their minivan in gear and backed over her in the parking lot at a beach southwest of Tacoma.More >>
Local cemetery building memorial plaza for veterans and first responders
A local cemetery is building a memorial plaza for local veterans, but there's a unique twist.More >>
President Trump's new budget proposal could cut 700 Hanford jobs
The Tri-City Development Council (TRIDEC) estimates around 700 jobs could be lost at Hanford if President Trump's budget proposal passes.More >>
Marina Bartels: 18-year-old driver at Richland Regatta
This weekend's Richland Regatta will feature some of the sports top up-and-coming drivers. Included on that list is 18-year-old Marina Bartels, who will have the week of her life, graduating high school on Wednesday then driving a hydro this weekend.More >>
Inland Port in the works for the City of Richland
The City of Richland is working with the Port of Benton, Northwest Seaport Alliance, and Central Washington Corn Processors to bring an inland port to Richland. These ports can easily serve as a connector for local industries to the rest of the country.More >>
2017 Richland Regatta is back with more boats
The second annual Richland Regatta is this weekend. After a successful first year, organizers this year are hoping it's even bigger.More >>
89 year old woman walks more than 15,000 miles
An 89 year old woman in the Tri-Cities has walked so much that it would take her from Seattle to New York City and back two and a half times. For the last 25 years Patsy Hull has walked the Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick, totaling more than 15,000 miles.More >>
Helen the blind bison becomes nanny to 4-month-old cow
The staff at an animal sanctuary in Oregon had tried all they could to find their blind bison named Helen a pasture pal. They tried sheep, goats and a blind pig named Luke, but Helen was skittish around them all - until Oliver came around.More >>
