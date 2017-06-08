Two in police custody after home invasion burglary

YAKIMA, WA - Right now, Yakima Police are investigating a home invasion burglary in Yakima. It happened around 2:00 Thursday morning on the 300 Block of North 4th Avenue.

Your NBC Right Now news team was the only crew on scene. Police tell us a neighbor called and reported seeing a neighbor trying to kick open a door. When police got on scene the suspects threw a gun and it went off as fell to the ground.

Two suspects ran away from police, officers arrested one suspect in the yard, but the other got away. YPD brought in a canine unit and the other suspect came out of a shed and surrendered.

Officers think the suspects targeted the house for drugs and money. The two suspects are in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call YPD.