Yakima Police investigating armed robbery after busy weekday night

UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police are investigating another armed robbery happening while most of us were asleep this morning. However, the armed robbery wasn't the only call YPD responded to.

Two suspects are in police custody after officers say they broke into a home on 4th Avenue near Lincoln. The homeowner says the suspects kicked in his door, and he escaped out a window. Police arrested one of the men in the front yard and the other was found a short time later hiding nearby.

The two suspects involved in the home invasion are expected to be in court tomorrow.

Police are also looking for two more armed robbery suspects who tried to steal money from Don's Donuts on Nob Hill Boulevard. YPD says an employee left a door open and a man and woman walked in, demanding money. The suspects took off because there wasn't any money in the business at the time.

The overnight hours were so busy for YPD that they actually needed some help.

"It was incredibly busy," said YPD Spokesman Mike Bastinelli. "In fact, at one point all of our officers were tied up and we actually had help from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office. They were able to step in and actually respond to a few calls, and that was a huge help for us."

YPD wants to stress how important tips from the public are for them. One call led police to arrest one of the suspects from the armed robbery at the Road Runner Deli.

If you have any information, you can call YPD at 575-6212.

------------------------------------------------

YAKIMA, WA - Police are looking for suspects in another armed robbery in Yakima. This one happened at Don's Donuts on the 100 Block of West Nob Hill Boulevard around midnight Thursday morning.

Police tell NBC Right Now an employee left the back door propped open when a man and woman came inside with guns and masks over their faces. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and ran away.

If you know anything, you should contact the Yakima Police Department.

This is a developing story.