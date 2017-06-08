Yakima Police looking for suspect in another armed robbery

YAKIMA, WA - Police are looking for suspects in another armed robbery in Yakima. This one happened at Don's Donuts on the 100 Block of West Nob Hill Boulevard around midnight Thursday.

Police tell NBC Right Now an employee left the back door propped open when a man and woman came inside with guns and masks over their faces. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and ran away.

If you know anything, you should contact the Yakima Police Department.

This is a developing story.