Known felon accidentally shoots himself in the arm

YAKIMA, WA - One man is in police custody after accidentally shooting himself in the arm. Police tell NBC Right Now the man was sitting in his car at the AM/PM on 16th Avenue playing with a gun when it went off.

The man tried driving to the hospital but only made it a couple blocks. The man then lost consciousness and asked someone to call 911.

YPD says the man is a known felon and arrested him for having a gun.