Kennewick Police Investigating two armed robberiesPosted: Updated:
Lawsuit filed in support of special education students wrongfully disciplined
The ACLU of Washington today filed a lawsuit against the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction on behalf of students with special education needs who have been wrongfully disciplined for behavior related to the disabilities.More >>
Employees at Plutonium Finishing Plant told to take cover
Employees at Hanford's Plutonium Finishing Plant have been told to take cover after two air monitors went off.More >>
Kennewick Police Investigating two armed robberies
Kennewick Police are investigating two armed robberies from Thursday morning.More >>
DEA investigation continues in Pasco
Five men appeared in federal court today.More >>
Benton and Franklin Counties combine 911 service
It's been talked about for years...combining 911 services between Benton and Franklin Counties.More >>
Pregnant mom run over; baby saved by C-section
A pregnant woman has died after her 6-year-old son accidentally put their minivan in gear and backed over her in the parking lot at a beach southwest of Tacoma.More >>
Local cemetery building memorial plaza for veterans and first responders
A local cemetery is building a memorial plaza for local veterans, but there's a unique twist.More >>
President Trump's new budget proposal could cut 700 Hanford jobs
The Tri-City Development Council (TRIDEC) estimates around 700 jobs could be lost at Hanford if President Trump's budget proposal passes.More >>
Marina Bartels: 18-year-old driver at Richland Regatta
This weekend's Richland Regatta will feature some of the sports top up-and-coming drivers. Included on that list is 18-year-old Marina Bartels, who will have the week of her life, graduating high school on Wednesday then driving a hydro this weekend.More >>
Inland Port in the works for the City of Richland
The City of Richland is working with the Port of Benton, Northwest Seaport Alliance, and Central Washington Corn Processors to bring an inland port to Richland. These ports can easily serve as a connector for local industries to the rest of the country.More >>
