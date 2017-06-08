Kennewick Police Investigating two armed robberies

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are investigating two armed robberies from Thursday morning. The first one happened at the Jet Mart on North Volland Street and the second one happened at the Circle K on South Washington Street.

Police say in both cases a hispanic man went inside the store armed with a knife and asked for money. Both clerks followed the orders, and the suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Right now, we don't know if the two robberies are related. Anyone with information is asked to call Kennewick Police at (509) 628-0333.

This is a developing story.