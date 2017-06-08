Department of Homeland Security investigating Yakima native agentPosted: Updated:
Wapato classroom addition
Wapato classroom addition
Tieton farmer loan
Tieton farmer loan
New Homeless Resource Center at Roys Market-Yakima
New Homeless Resource Center at Roys Market-Yakima
Selah seniors walk through their old school
Selah seniors walk through their old school
YPD encourages business owners to take steps to prevent late night armed robberies
YPD encourages business owners to take steps to prevent late night armed robberies
Lawsuit filed in support of special education students wrongfully disciplined
Lawsuit filed in support of special education students wrongfully disciplined
The ACLU of Washington today filed a lawsuit against the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction on behalf of students with special education needs who have been wrongfully disciplined for behavior related to the disabilities.More >>
Department of Homeland Security investigating Yakima native agent
Right now, a Department of Homeland Security agent from Yakima is being investigated for rape after a woman claims he showed up at her door, flashed his badge, then attacked her.More >>
Known felon accidentally shoots himself in the arm
One man is in police custody after accidentally shooting himself in the arm.More >>
Two in police custody after home invasion burglary
Right now, Yakima Police are investigating a home invasion burglary in Yakima.More >>
Yakima Police looking for suspect in another armed robbery
Police are looking for suspects in another armed robbery in Yakima.More >>
Tieton farmer achieves his dream with help from a federal loan
There is a lot at stake for every farmer in our region; success is never guaranteed.More >>
Wapato elementary school gets four new classrooms
Four new classrooms at Adams Elementary in Wapato are now complete.More >>
Yakima law office offers young students a brighter future through internships
Alex Barragan and Betzy Villa are Davis students who are both interning at True Law Group in Yakima.More >>
West Valley Community Library to close June 12-14 during parking lot repair
The West Valley Community Library will be closed June 12th-14th, 2017 while the library’s parking lot undergoes repairs to replace the pervious concrete component, which deteriorated over winter.More >>
Students & staff sent home after strong odor at Morgan Middle School in Ellensburg
Due to a non-toxic, but strong odor, Morgan Middle School in Ellensburg is going to close for the remainder of the school day, Tuesday June 7th.More >>
