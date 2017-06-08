Department of Homeland Security investigating Yakima native agent

SPOKANE, WA - Right now, a Department of Homeland Security agent from Yakima is being investigated for rape after a woman claims he showed up at her door, flashed his badge, then attacked her. Court documents say police are investigating rape, burglary, and robbery allegations.

The woman claims the man punched her in the face. When she woke up she felt she had been raped and noticed her credit card was missing. The woman refused medical attention and a sexual assault exam.

The DHS agent says she invited him in for a drink and is denying any sexual contact with her.

The agent has not been arrested.