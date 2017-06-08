Skype session with Richland native selected for NASA's astronaut programPosted: Updated:
Skype session with Richland native selected for NASA's astronaut program
Two students in custody after attacking principal with spear-type weapon
Josh Culver talks competition and community at the Richland Regatta
Kristina on the Course: Perfect practice makes perfect
For this week's segment of Kristina on the Course, Kristina spoke with Wine Valley Golf Club's Head Pro, John Thorsnes, about how you should practice.More >>
Two students in custody after attacking principal with spear-type weapon
A little after 1:00 p.m. this afternoon, law enforcement responded to a call claiming a middle school principal was attacked by two students.More >>
Two air alarms send 350 Hanford workers into take cover
Around 350 Hanford workers were sent for cover this morning as two air alarms sounded off at the Plutonium Finishing Plant.More >>
Josh Culver talks competition and community at the Richland Regatta
In 1 Liter boat racing, Josh Culver knows what it's like to be number one.More >>
Skype session with Richland native selected for NASA's astronaut program
One Richland native could possibly be going to space in a few years.More >>
Lawsuit filed in support of special education students wrongfully disciplined
The ACLU of Washington today filed a lawsuit against the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction on behalf of students with special education needs who have been wrongfully disciplined for behavior related to the disabilities.More >>
Kennewick Police Investigating two armed robberies
Kennewick Police are investigating two armed robberies from Thursday morning.More >>
DEA investigation continues in Pasco
Five men appeared in federal court today.More >>
Benton and Franklin Counties combine 911 service
It's been talked about for years...combining 911 services between Benton and Franklin Counties.More >>
Pregnant mom run over; baby saved by C-section
A pregnant woman has died after her 6-year-old son accidentally put their minivan in gear and backed over her in the parking lot at a beach southwest of Tacoma.More >>
