Two students in custody after attacking principal with spear-type weapon

COLLEGE PLACE, WA - A little after 1:00 p.m. this afternoon, law enforcement responded to a call claiming a middle school principal was attacked by two students.

We now know that the John Sager Middle School principal, Dale Stopperan, has been released from the hospital and is continuing to recover tonight. Stopperan suffered severe cuts to the left side of his face.

Two high school students were quickly taken into custody after allegedly attacking him with a spear-type weapon. Officials made checks around the school to make sure no other students or staff were harmed.

"I look over, Mr. Carlin runs out of the classroom," said freshman Braden Hill, who was in lock down with his classmates. "We were all kind of confused. He tells us we were in lock down so we all got under the desk. I look out the window because I have class up there and saw cop cars rushing by in front of Sager, so I knew it was in front of Sager, that's about it."

Sports and other after school activities were all cancelled today, and we have yet to talk with the school district to see if that was because of the incident. Again, the two individuals have been taken into custody and the principal is facing non life-threatening injuries.

We will continue to follow this story and provide more information as it develops.