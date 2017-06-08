Josh Culver talks competition and community at the Richland Regatta

RICHLAND, WA - In 1 Liter boat racing, Josh Culver knows what it's like to be number one.

"We're ahead of the defending champ by 30 points, but that could change in a day," Culver said. "The competition is crazy and we've had a lot of problems this year, but we've been consistent and we're going to have to step it up and it's a long season, so...long way to go."

But the road to number one had its twists and turns...like just last year, during a race at Black Lake.

"I was late coming up to the start, so I was running really hard," explained Culver. "I ended up blowing the boat over right as I started the heat."

Fortunately for Culver, both teammates and competitors stepped in at the right time.

"Our own competitors were stepping up and lending us parts."

So even though this weekend will bring tough competition, Culver knows that the community of racers will have each other's backs.