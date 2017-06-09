Fire destroys building from the late 1800's

UPDATE:

OUTLOOK, WA - On June 9th around 2:00 a.m., Fire District 5 was dispatched to a reported possible structure fire. On arrival, units found a small residence half involved threatening a second large structure that was the original Outlook General store believed to be built in the late 1800’s.

Within minutes of crews arriving on scene, the General store started to become involved in fire as well. Fire spread rapidly throughout the store. The residence and general store were a total loss. The residence was empty but the store had years of items being stored there along with a long history of memories for the Outlook community.

At this time the fire is believed to be suspicious in nature as there was no power to either building and neighbors of the property believed that squatters were constantly coming and going. Yakima County Fire Marshal’s office have been advised of the fire.

The Outlook General store is believed to be built in the late 1800's.