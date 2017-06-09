Kennewick man and two California men arrested for possession of heroin and marijuana

COTTAGE GROVE, OR - On June 8th at about 9:32 a.m., a Springfield Trooper with a drug detection canine stopped a California plated, 2002 Mercedes C320, for a traffic violation on Interstate 5, in Cottage Grove.

The Trooper contacted the operator identified as Cesar Martinez, age 26, of Kennewick, Washington. During the traffic stop, signs of criminal activity were observed and with the assistance of an Oregon State Police Drug Detection Canine, approximately 1.2 pounds of Heroin and 1.5 pounds of Marijuana were located inside the vehicle.

Martinez and his passengers, Jose E. Pineda, age 26, and Jayson J. McKinley, age 29, both from Los Angeles, were arrested and lodged at the Lane County Correctional Facility for Unlawful Possession of Heroin. Martinez was also lodged for unlawful possession Marijuana and importing Marijuana. Martinez was also cited for driving while suspended and following too close.