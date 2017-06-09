What's happening this weekend at the Richland Regatta

RICHLAND, WA - For those of you looking for other ways to enjoy this nice weather, there's a lot going on at Howard Amon Park this weekend!

Reporter Kristina Shalhoup went down there to see what all is going on. If the races aren't entertaining enough on their own, families will get the chance to actually meet these hydroplane superstars at the first Tire Factory Family Fun Night tomorrow.

The racing pits will be open to the public, so everyone can come down and check out the boats, and speak with the people who drive them.

Kristina spoke with racer Nick Bononcini today, who told her that he started racing after growing up and watching his dad, who raced in the Water Follies for years. Now, he's hoping to inspire others with the same enthusiasm.

"They think that they can never do it," Bononcini said. "They think that they can never own a boat, or race a boat, but you can do it! Just come out, and check it out. Who knows? This could be what you're doing for the next thirty years!"

You can definitely expect more encouragement like Bononcini's, as well as autographs, $1 hot dogs and sodas, and more at the event tomorrow.

And if you're looking to head on down to the event, the pits will open up around 5:30 p.m., thirty minutes after the final race. They'll stay open until 7:00 p.m.