KPD, PPD looking for suspect in string of armed robberies

TRI-CITIES, WA.-- The Pasco and Kennewick Police Departments need your help identifying the suspect in four armed robberies that happened early Saturday morning.

The robberies occurred at the 7-11 on W Court Street in Pasco, the Conoco on W Canal Drive in Kennewick, the Circle K on W 27th Avenue, and finally the Garfield Mart on Garfield Street.

The suspect has been described as a small, Hispanic male, wearing dark clothing, with a handgun. Kennewick Police say because of the situation, to be aware of your surroundings, and on the lookout for anything suspicious.

"Most of these robberies that we deal with, usually the suspects are usually seen observing the store," Officer Aaron Hamel told KNDU, "Doing a little bit of surveillance, waiting for the customers to leave. So if people see someone that's looking suspicious, peeking around corners, lurking nearby, looking in a car, anything like that, we just ask people to be aware."

Officer Hamel said to call 9-1-1 immediately if you see anything suspicious, but do not confront anyone on your own.

Right now, officers are following leads on the case. We will update this story when we have more information.