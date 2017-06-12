Three alarm brush fire forces evacuations

UPDATE 6:55 AM - Evacuation orders have been lifted and residents can now return home. The fire is now 90% contained.

YAKIMA, WA - Firefighters are working to fully contain a three alarm brush fire in Yakima. Firefighters responded around 2:45 Monday morning to 57th Avenue and Coyote Canyon Road.

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to help evacuate ten nearby homes, but say about 50 other homes could possibly be in danger.

Firefighters tell NBC Right Now they are dealing with very limited resources and the gusty winds are making the fire hard to fight. So far about 50 acres have burned.

No word on what caused the fire.