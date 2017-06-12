Three alarm brush fire forces evacuationsPosted: Updated:
Two women facing charges after stealing around $1M from Zirkle Fruit Company
Murder charge filed against man following death of wife
Yakima Police investigating armed robbery after busy weekday night
Wapato classroom addition
Tieton farmer loan
Three alarm brush fire forces evacuations
Firefighters are working to fully contain a three alarm brush fire in Yakima.More >>
Murder charge filed against man following death of wife
A 44-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder, domestic violence and unlawful disposal of remains in the death of his wife near Yakima.More >>
Two women facing charges after stealing around $1M from Zirkle Fruit Company
Two women are accused of stealing close to one million dollars from Zirkle Fruit Company through fraud.More >>
Fire destroys building from the late 1800's
Right now, firefighters are trying to figure out what started a fire that destroyed a historic building.More >>
Yakima Police investigating armed robbery after busy weekday night
Police are looking for suspects in another armed robbery in Yakima.More >>
Lawsuit filed in support of special education students wrongfully disciplined
The ACLU of Washington today filed a lawsuit against the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction on behalf of students with special education needs who have been wrongfully disciplined for behavior related to the disabilities.More >>
Department of Homeland Security investigating Yakima native agent
Right now, a Department of Homeland Security agent from Yakima is being investigated for rape after a woman claims he showed up at her door, flashed his badge, then attacked her.More >>
Known felon accidentally shoots himself in the arm
One man is in police custody after accidentally shooting himself in the arm.More >>
Two in police custody after home invasion burglary
Right now, Yakima Police are investigating a home invasion burglary in Yakima.More >>
Tieton farmer achieves his dream with help from a federal loan
There is a lot at stake for every farmer in our region; success is never guaranteed.More >>
