Walla Walla remembers Adam West

WALLA WALLA, WA.-- After the passing of Adam West, known for his role as television's Batman, residents of his hometown, Walla Walla, are reflecting on their experiences with him.

One of those residents is Sara Logdon, who works at Clarette's Restaurant on S Touchet Street. She told KNDU that West would frequent the restaurant whenever he came home, and once, she was lucky enough to be there when he did.

A DC Comics fan, Sara was overjoyed upon seeing West, and she didn't hesitate to introduce herself. She says that she event asked him for a hug, and when she did, she got more than she bargained for.

"He told me to sit on his lap," Sara said, "So I sat down on his lap and gave him a hug and that's when we took the picture."

A picture that Sara will always cherish.

Now, she and hundreds of others are trying to have their Adam West memories literally set in stone with a petition to the city to erect a statue of him as Batman downtown. She says that he was a hero to a lot of people, and is hoping that the statue would help everyone remember that.