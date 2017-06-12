Nanny accused of manslaughter following death of 2-year-old child

RICHLAND, WA - The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office has filed an Information with the Benton County Superior Court accusing Jocelyn Bellon with the crime of Manslaughter in the First Degree with aggravating circumstances.

On July 18, 2016, at approximately 1:34 p.m., the Richland Police Department was advised via 911 call that 2-year-old David Schreiber was choking and non-responsive at his home in Richland. The child was in the care of his nanny, Jocelyn Bellon.

Richland Fire Department medics arrived at the residence at 1:38 p.m. and found David unconscious and unresponsive on the floor. Police officers arrived a short time later and began an initial investigation.

David was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center where it was found that David had decreased breath sounds, did not have a pulse, that both of his eyes were dilated and that he was not making any movements. CPR was being performed. It was decided that he would be flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

Prior to transport, a CT scan showed a skull fracture that was caused by significant force. Richland Detectives had arrived prior to David being transported and had taken over the investigation.

David was flown to Sacred Heart. There it was found that his injuries were quite extensive and had to have been caused by non-accidental trauma. David died on July 19, 2016.

An autopsy was performed and found that David died of blunt force head trauma. Included in the findings were evidence of an occipital skull fracture, hemorrhages and edema to his brain and damage to his retinal and optic nerves. The finding was that the fracture was caused by a direct impact and occurred the day David went to the hospital. The injury required a high degree of energy applied to the head.

Based upon the medical evidence from both hospitals, evidence at the scene, and statements taken by police detectives from witnesses and medical professionals, it is alleged that Jocelyn M. Bellon caused the injuries resulting in the death of David Schreiber.

Benton County Superior Court will issue a Summons to Bellon to appear in court for her initial arraignment.