Classroom Makeover: Elementary teacher Amy Cook
Bright and early this morning, anchor Glenn Cassie - along with a Kadlec Regional Medical Center representative - visited Canyon View Elementary School, where they surprised Amy Cook...a library teacher who was nominated by one of her colleagues.More >>
16 y.o. facing second degree assault after attacking principal with older brother
Right now, Lamont Oakhurst is facing two counts of second degree assault and one count of malicious mischief.More >>
Local Papa John's manager praised by Papa John himself
J.J. Gerrard is a box manager at Papa John's, but to his coworkers, he's much more than that.More >>
People in Outlook can use their water once again
WSDA has determined that a berm breach resulting in the release of a large amount of water was an agricultural storm water event.More >>
Dog Walker Watch class on June 15
Dog Walker Watch is an awareness program that encourages neighbors to assist local law enforcement agencies in the ongoing community-policing efforts.More >>
Nanny accused of manslaughter following death of 2-year-old child
The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office has filed an Information with the Benton County Superior Court accusing Jocelyn Bellon with the crime of Manslaughter in the First Degree with aggravating circumstances.More >>
Site studies begin on Washington's largest solar project
Neoen, a French independent renewable energy project developer, on Saturday began site studies for what would be the largest utility scale photovoltaic power plant in Washington state.More >>
What's happening this weekend at the Richland Regatta
For those of you looking for other ways to enjoy this nice weather, there's a lot going on at Howard Amon Park this weekend!More >>
Rough river conditions cut the first day of Regatta racing short
For the first day of the 2nd Annual Richland Regatta, reporter Kristina Shalhoup headed down to the shore to see how things were going.More >>
Kennewick man and two California men arrested for possession of heroin and marijuana
On June 8th at about 9:32 a.m., a Springfield Trooper with a drug detection canine stopped a California plated, 2002 Mercedes C320, for a traffic violation on Interstate 5, in Cottage Grove.More >>
