Dog Walker Watch class on June 15

WALLA WALLA, WA - Dog Walker Watch is an awareness program that encourages neighbors to assist local law enforcement agencies in the ongoing community-policing efforts.

There are hundreds of dog walkers throughout the community who are out and about at all times of the day, all days of the week, and in all weather conditions. Through the Dog Walker Watch Program, they hope to convert many of these dog walkers to be the “extra eyes and ears” for local law enforcement.

This class is FREE for all participants June 15, 2017, 5 p.m. at Blue Mountain Humane Society, 7 E. George St, Walla Walla WA 99362.

• The class is just 1 hour long, and you can bring your well behaved dog to class with you.

• You don’t need to own a dog to attend this training.

• This class is for anyone who walks or jogs.

• Graduates receive a Dog Walker Watch bandana.

Register online here: http://bit.ly/wwdogwalker

Call 509-529-5188 for more information.