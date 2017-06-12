Local Papa John's manager praised by Papa John himself

TRI-CITIES, WA - J.J. Gerrard is a box manager at Papa John's, but to his coworkers, he's much more than that.

"He's changed the dynamic and the culture of the store," coworker Preston said. "I've never seen anybody who's so happy, so positive, and just lifts everybody else up."

Preston wanted to find a way to recognize J.J.'s contributions to the work environment, so together, they posted a video appealing to J.J.'s idol. And not too long after, he got his message back...

"Hey J.J., it's P.J., I hope you're doing well man, Preston says you're the greatest box manager in the world."

...From the one and only Papa John himself.

"I got him to sign an autograph for Papa John in person, and I'm really happy about it," Gerrard said,

That autograph came after the company gave J.J. an all-expenses-paid trip to the Papa John's Operational Conference, where he was honored on stage by the company's namesake, an experience that had J.J. feeling like...

"King of the Papa John's!" Gerrard exclaimed.

But the surprises didn't end there. They also sent him something special from another Papa John's icon.

"Peyton Manning signed a football for you!"

Just another symbol of love, as a thank-you for the love that J.J. brings with him to work every day.