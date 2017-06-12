Classroom Makeover: Elementary teacher Amy Cook

KENNEWICK, WA - Bright and early this morning, anchor Glenn Cassie - along with a Kadlec Regional Medical Center representative - visited Canyon View Elementary School, where they surprised Amy Cook...a library teacher who was nominated by one of her colleagues.

Cook was born and raised in the Tri-Cities and has been teaching for 14 years. When asked what's the most rewarding aspect of her job, she didn't have to look far to find the answer.

"Those faces over there," Cook said. "I mean, you can come to work and just be in such a miserable mood, and one little kid comes up and just gives you a hug, and this...I get paid for this too??"

Cook says she knew teaching was her calling as early as the 5th grade, when she would grab her mother's textbooks and hold a mock classroom after school with her friends. Congratulations, Amy!