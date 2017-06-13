Two car non-injury accident backs traffic up on Blue Bridge

PASCO, WA - Traffic is moving on the Blue Bridge after an accident caused backups for drivers heading southbound. No one got hurt Tuesday morning in the two car accident but it did cause quite the backup.

The Washington State Department of Transportation closed the southbound lanes of U.S. 395 for about an hour while Washington State Patrol and Pasco Police cleared the scene and waited for tow trucks.

WSDOT reopened the road to traffic just after 6:00 a.m.