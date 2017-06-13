Solar project to be built in Richland

RICHLAND, WA - The state's largest solar power project will be built on former Hanford Nuclear Reservation land near Richland. The 20-megawatt solar project will be built by French company Neoen and should be finished by 2019.



The Tri-City Development Council says the project will be built on former Hanford land that was transferred to the council in 2015 for economic development.



On Saturday, technical work began on the property, which is south of the Columbia Generating Station nuclear power plant operated by Energy Northwest. That work will determine the best place on the property to build the plant.



The French company is looking for customers for the solar electricity from the project.