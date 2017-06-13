YMCA offering summer-long activities for local kids

TRI-CITIES, WA - With summer quickly approaching, parents are looking for ways to keep their kids busy during the break from school. The YMCA of Greater Tri-Cities is offering a full summer slate of options for kids of all ages to get active this summer.

Reporter Rex Carlin learned that the YMCA is offering something for everyone this summer...from activities for toddlers all the way up to 14-year-olds.

The Y's specialty camps are offered for 8 to 13-year-olds and range from extreme sports, to STEM, to a waterworks camp in the hottest part of the summer.

Ten weeks' worth of day camps will also be offered, as well as various youth sports programs.

Staff members at the Y say the volunteers are what really make these programs go, and they do still need more for this summer.

"We're a developmental league," said Megan Weimar, YMCA Youth Sports director. "So with 3 to 4-year-olds, you don't need a lot of knowledge in the sport, just the passion to help the community and work with kids."

For the day camps, discovery camp is offered for five to 8-year-olds, and explorer camp is offered for 9 to 12-year-olds throughout the summer.

To sign your kids up for any of these camps or to volunteer to help out, go to ymcatricities.org.