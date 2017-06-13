The Richland Regatta wraps it all up on Sunday

RICHLAND, WA - After two days out on the water were cancelled, hydroplanes finally got out there for the Richland Regatta on Sunday, in an action-packed day at Howard Amon Park.

Drivers and fans alike were itching for the Columbia River to calm down enough for racing to start, and they had to wait a couple extra days to make that happen. Race Director John Culver says Friday's turnout was expectedly quiet, especially with boats not out on the water. But he says Saturday's turnout was pretty good, especially with - again - no boats out on the water for most of the day...but food vendors, the beer garden, autograph sessions, and more kept the event interesting all day.

Once racing did start on Sunday, fans flocked out to Howard Amon Park to see more racing Sunday than the event organizers expected to have going into the weekend, cramming all of the weekend's scheduled races into one action-packed Sunday.

"We actually doubled all of our heats up, so what that meant was the boats ran out, raced a heat, stayed in the water, turned them around, put fuel in them, and we ran another heat," Culver explained. "So that took care of [Saturday's scheduled races] in the morning, and then Sunday afternoon was Sunday's heat racing. So it actually worked out good."

Culver says Sunday's races almost didn't happen, because of Friday and Saturday's problems. They lost almost all of their anchors and buoys keeping the race course in place, but Sunday cooperated enough to keep some of their last ones in place.

Culver says he's exhausted from this past weekend, but it won't be too long before they start getting everything ready for next year, as the Richland Regatta continues its growth in Tri-Cities.