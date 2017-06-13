The Richland Regatta wraps it all up on SundayPosted: Updated:
Classroom Makeover - Mrs. Morris
YMCA
16 y.o. facing second degree assault after attacking principal with older brother
Classroom Makeover: Elementary teacher Amy Cook
Pizza John
Washington auto thefts increase; Spokane 11th highest theft rate in U.S.
While no Washington cities ranked among the nation’s 10 worst cities for auto theft, Spokane leapt from 25th to 11th in 2016, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s recent annual Hot Spots Report.More >>
Two seriously injured after motor vehicle crash on Hwy 207
On June 12 at about 10:31 a.m., Troopers from the Oregon State Police Hermiston and Pendleton Offices responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Highway 207 (Interstate 84 overpass).More >>
Avoid these situations while planning summer vacation
With summer just around the corner, consumers are dreaming of sunbathing, sightseeing and spending quality time with their loved ones.More >>
Richland teacher, Laurie Price, named Regional Teacher of the Year
Educational Service District (ESD) 123 is proud to announce the selection of Laurie Price as the Regional Teacher of the Year.More >>
The Richland Regatta wraps it all up on Sunday
After two days out on the water were cancelled, hydroplanes finally got out there for the Richland Regatta on Sunday, in an action-packed day at Howard Amon Park.More >>
YMCA offering summer-long activities for local kids
With summer quickly approaching, parents are looking for ways to keep their kids busy during the break from school.More >>
Classroom Makeover: Elementary teacher Amy Cook
Bright and early this morning, anchor Glenn Cassie - along with a Kadlec Regional Medical Center representative - visited Canyon View Elementary School, where they surprised Amy Cook...a library teacher who was nominated by one of her colleagues.More >>
Solar project to be built in Richland
The state's largest solar power project will be built on former Hanford Nuclear Reservation land near Richland.More >>
Two car non-injury accident backs traffic up on Blue Bridge
Traffic is moving on the Blue Bridge after an accident caused backups for drivers heading southbound.More >>
16 y.o. facing second degree assault after attacking principal with older brother
Right now, Lamont Oakhurst is facing two counts of second degree assault and one count of malicious mischief.More >>
