Posted on 6/13/17

TRAFFIC ASSISTANT

KHQ has an immediate opening for a full-time Traffic Assistant. Detail oriented, reliable, computer savvy and must be able to work under strict deadlines. Good communications skills a must. WideOrbit experience Ideal. Prior broadcast or media experience in sales and traffic operations preferred, but not required. EOE, women and minorities encouraged to apply. Email resumes to Trafficpositions@khq.com