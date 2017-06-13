Richland teacher, Laurie Price, named Regional Teacher of the Year

RICHLAND, WA - Educational Service District (ESD) 123 is proud to announce the selection of Laurie Price as the Regional Teacher of the Year. Currently serving as a special education work-based learning teacher at Hanford High School in Richland, Ms. Price has spent 22 years working in education. As the regional recipient, she now moves on to compete against finalists from the eight other ESDs in hopes of being named as the 2018 State Teacher of the Year.

An educator respected by her peers, administration, and community, Ms. Price's work is focused on preparing high school students with special needs to transition into life beyond high school. Students in Ms. Price's classes learn job-readiness skills, consumer economics, career exploration, financial awareness and more. In her application packet, Ms. Price describes herself as a life-long advocate for students with disabilities.

"I believe in empowerment -- providing students with opportunities to set and achieve goals," says Price. "Self-fulfilling prophecy is a powerful mindset. I believe individuals rise to expectations set for them."

As the Regional Teacher of the Year, Ms. Price will attend a long weekend of interviews, a leadership retreat, and an awards ceremony, all organized by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), which operates the Teacher of the Year program. Should Ms. Price be selected as Washington State's Teacher of the Year recipient, she will have the opportunity to compete for the national title.

"It is clear that Laurie Price is a mentor who inspires, educates, and has a positive influence on all her students," states ESD 123 Superintendent, Mr. Darcy Weisner. "We are honored to have Ms. Price teaching in our region and making such an enormous impact on our students and communities."

For more information, contact Molly Curtiss, ESD 123 Communication & Graphics Coordinator, at 509.544.5787 or mcurtiss@esd123.org.