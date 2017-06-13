Kelly joined the NBC Right Now team in February of 2017 from the Twin Cities, Minnesota. Although a midwestern girl at heart, she couldn't be happier to call eastern Washington her new home!

In the fall of her senior year she interned for KSTP- TV sports, the ABC affiliate in the Twin Cities. As an intern she was basically a part-time reporter/photographer sent out on solo-shoots and interviews. There, she got the chance to conduct solo interviews with athletes such as Adrienne Peterson, Brian Dozier, and Karl Anthony-Towns.

Don't ever hesitate to send story ideas or just say hey via email, kelly.hinseth@nbcrightnow.com or at the many sporting events the Tri-Cities has to offer!