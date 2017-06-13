Washington auto thefts increase; Spokane 11th highest theft rate in U.S.

SEATTLE, WA – While no Washington cities ranked among the nation’s 10 worst cities for auto theft, Spokane leapt from 25th to 11th in 2016, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s (NICB) recent annual Hot Spots Report.

The report also shows the number of vehicles stolen increased by 21 percent statewide in 2016, after an 8 percent decrease in 2015. Preliminary data from the FBI’s Uniform Crimes Report show that auto thefts were up across the country by 6.6 percent in 2016. The NICB compares auto thefts per 100,000 inhabitants to develop an even comparison in metropolitan areas across the country. Auto theft increased in most Washington metropolitan areas last year, which means an increase in both the number of vehicles stolen and auto theft rate per 100,000 residents.

Auto thefts in the Kennewick-Richland area had a steep 50 percent increase, with 536 vehicles stolen in 2016 compared to 356 in 2015. Spokane increased by 19 percent, the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue area increased by 22 percent, Longview experienced a 38 percent increase and Mt. Vernon-Anacortes increased by 40 percent. Wenatchee is the only metropolitan area with less vehicles stolen in 2016, decreasing by 12 percent.

Auto theft continues to be a widespread and costly crime, particularly if the vehicle owner does have the right insurance coverage. The NW Insurance Council encourages drivers to consider optional Comprehensive or Other than Collision Coverage. This type of policy pays - up to the limits of the policy (typically after a deductible has been paid by the policyholder) - for vehicle damage not caused by a collision with another vehicle or by depreciation and normal wear and tear, including damage from fire, hail, windstorm, auto glass breakage and even if the vehicle hits a deer. Importantly, comprehensive insurance is the only policy that will pay to help pay for a stolen car.

“Vehicle theft is a $5 billion-per year crime in the US,” said Kenton Brine, NW Insurance Council president. “Guarding against vehicle theft and making sure you are protected against the loss of your own vehicle are two ways for consumers to help reduce risks and manage insurance costs.”

Vehicle theft is the nation’s number-one property crime, costing an estimated $4.9 billion in 2015, according to the FBI. In 2016, 37,877 vehicles were reported stolen in Washington. That’s an average of 104 stolen vehicles per day and nearly four vehicles stolen each hour.

Brine recommended drivers employ the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s “Four Layers of Protection” to guard against auto theft. “The more layers a driver can employ, the less chance his or her vehicle will be targeted by car thieves,” Brine said. The protections include common sense measures like locking your car, adding warning devices like light and sound auto alarm systems, adding an immobilizing device such as a fuse cut-off or kill switch, or using an onboard tracking device.

Here are the Washington cities with the highest theft rates and how they compare to one year ago (percentages rounded):

City Thefts Theft Rate* % change in theft rate

Spokane-Spokane Valley 2,891 624.84 41% Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue 20,704 554.53 20% Yakima 1,285 537.54 14% Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro 9,634 436.43 34% Longview 375 362.43 38% Olympia-Tumwater 727 334.98 38% Mount Vernon-Anacortes 363 293.5 38% Kennewick-Richland 536 218.2 71% Bremerton-Silverdale 559 214.89 20% Walla-Walla 136 211.57 11%



*The theft rate is based on number of thefts per 100,000 inhabitants using U.S. Census data.