Tieton Grand Prix

Make way for hand-crafted cyclekarts racing and parading around Tieton. The races go from 10am - 4pm and are best viewed from the Tieton City Park. Parking is available at the Mighty Tieton Warehouse at 608 Wisconsin Ave.

The driving teams come from as far away as New Zealand to participate in the annual event. The cars must be handmade using Honda GX200 engines and draw clear design inspiration from the open wheel race cars from the early 1900s. Participants work on their cars all year, excitedly awaiting the largest gathering of cyclekarts in the world. No two cars are alike, with designs often taking on the personality of its builder. Each one is about 8’ long, weighing between 250 to 300 pounds, with steel chassis and wood or aluminum bodies.

Races start at 10am with a finale parade run at 2pm. For more information, please contact events@Mightytieton.com.