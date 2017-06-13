Fire investigators unsure how Tuesday's Kennewick fire started

KENNEWICK, WA - A fire today in Kennewick burned through a property, destroying everything in its path.

Reporter Rex Carlin learned that the fire started in some bushes, then the winds spread the fire to nearby sheds and two cars, completely destroying them.

It happened on the 3900 block of W. 12th Avenue around 11:00 a.m. this morning. When firefighters arrived, they had a tough time accessing the fire since the closest hydrant was down the block. Firefighters had to connect several hoses together in order to reach the fire. Meanwhile, homeowners worked on the fire with hoses and sprinklers.

Fire investigators are still trying to figure out how the fire started.

"What we're thinking at this point in time is wild land into shed," said Brian Ellis, KFD fire inspector. "The grass, burn piles, that's what we're considering the wild land at this point in time, but it did not start in a building."

No one was hurt in the fire, including a flock of sheep grazing in a neighboring yard. They were moved to the front of the property and are all doing fine.